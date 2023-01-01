2018 GMC Sierra 1500

$31,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 4 , 6 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9821560

9821560 Stock #: 342075

342075 VIN: 3GTU2MEC3JG342075

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 342075

Mileage 144,688 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating 6 PASSENGER Additional Features 4x4 Accident Free 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Bed Liner / Box Liner Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Auto Start or Remote Start Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.