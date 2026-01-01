Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr><span>A family business of 28 years! *LEATHER*BACKUP CAM*HEATED SEATS*HEATED STEERING*PANO-ROOF*AWD* This 2018 Honda CR-V Touring will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include 2 Keys, Navigation, and Rear Heated Seats. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2018 models range from 8.49%-9.49% and 2019-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-3d76e870-7fff-ba86-ca7c-f8d4c23bda8c></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2018 Honda CR-V

189,509 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
13488494

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 13488494.776224562?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25545
  2. 13488494
  3. 13488494
  4. 13488494
  5. 13488494
  6. 13488494
  7. 13488494
  8. 13488494
  9. 13488494
  10. 13488494
  11. 13488494
  12. 13488494
  13. 13488494
  14. 13488494
  15. 13488494
  16. 13488494
  17. 13488494
  18. 13488494
  19. 13488494
  20. 13488494
  21. 13488494
  22. 13488494
  23. 13488494
  24. 13488494
  25. 13488494
  26. 13488494
  27. 13488494
  28. 13488494
  29. 13488494
  30. 13488494
  31. 13488494
  32. 13488494
  33. 13488494
  34. 13488494
  35. 13488494
  36. 13488494
  37. 13488494
  38. 13488494
  39. 13488494
  40. 13488494
  41. 13488494
  42. 13488494
  43. 13488494
  44. 13488494
  45. 13488494
  46. 13488494
Contact Seller

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,509KM
VIN 2HKRW2H9XJH124513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,509 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *LEATHER*BACKUP CAM*HEATED SEATS*HEATED STEERING*PANO-ROOF*AWD* This 2018 Honda CR-V Touring will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include 2 Keys, Navigation, and Rear Heated Seats. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2018 models range from 8.49%-9.49% and 2019-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2021 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD PREMIUM 4WD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2021 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD PREMIUM 4WD 92,737 KM $47,599 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Honda CR-V Touring 189,509 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited for sale in Dunnville, ON
2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited 127,410 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2018 Honda CR-V