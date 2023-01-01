Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Tucson

147,208 KM

Details Description Features

$19,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9556348
  2. 9556348
  3. 9556348
  4. 9556348
  5. 9556348
  6. 9556348
  7. 9556348
  8. 9556348
  9. 9556348
  10. 9556348
  11. 9556348
  12. 9556348
  13. 9556348
  14. 9556348
  15. 9556348
  16. 9556348
  17. 9556348
  18. 9556348
  19. 9556348
  20. 9556348
  21. 9556348
  22. 9556348
  23. 9556348
  24. 9556348
  25. 9556348
  26. 9556348
  27. 9556348
  28. 9556348
  29. 9556348
  30. 9556348
  31. 9556348
  32. 9556348
  33. 9556348
  34. 9556348
  35. 9556348
  36. 9556348
  37. 9556348
  38. 9556348
  39. 9556348
  40. 9556348
  41. 9556348
Contact Seller

$19,750

+ taxes & licensing

147,208KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9556348
  • Stock #: 717065
  • VIN: KM8J2CA47JU717065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 717065
  • Mileage 147,208 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Certification included!

This Tucson is equipped with A/C, cruise control and touchscreen display. The black cloth interior features heated front seats, steering wheel controls, AM/FM/CD/AUX options and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Hyundai comes with fog lights, a back up camera, AWD and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Civic could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2014 Toyota Corolla L
 203,731 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE
 147,208 KM
$19,750 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 245,039 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory