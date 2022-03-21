Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Infiniti QX60

124,247 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2018 Infiniti QX60

2018 Infiniti QX60

Base Coming soon!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Infiniti QX60

Base Coming soon!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 8968813
  2. 8968813
  3. 8968813
  4. 8968813
  5. 8968813
  6. 8968813
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,247KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8968813
  • Stock #: 502271
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM6JC502271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 502271
  • Mileage 124,247 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Highly equipped with leather heated seats, back-up camera, blue-tooth, power driver seat, SXM, Keyless start, fog lamps, 3rd row seating, power liftgate and rear climate control. This beautiful 2018 Infiniti QX60 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Block Heater
Push Button Start
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual front airbags
AWD
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2012 Kia Rio EX Comi...
 150,550 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2018 Infiniti QX60 B...
 124,247 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 212,615 KM
$6,350 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory