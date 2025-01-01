Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr><span>A family business of 28 years! *HEATED SEATS*HEATED STEERING*BACKUP CAM* This 2018 Kia Soul will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models range from 8.49%-9.49% and 2018-2025 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-a6783d2f-7fff-112b-b886-ec5334ab89fc></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2018 Kia Soul

151,859 KM

Details Description Features

$11,795

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Kia Soul

EX

Watch This Vehicle
13146589

2018 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 13146589.756669784?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25545
  2. 13146589
  3. 13146589
  4. 13146589
  5. 13146589
  6. 13146589
  7. 13146589
  8. 13146589
  9. 13146589
  10. 13146589
  11. 13146589
  12. 13146589
  13. 13146589
  14. 13146589
  15. 13146589
  16. 13146589
  17. 13146589
  18. 13146589
  19. 13146589
  20. 13146589
  21. 13146589
  22. 13146589
  23. 13146589
  24. 13146589
  25. 13146589
  26. 13146589
  27. 13146589
  28. 13146589
  29. 13146589
  30. 13146589
  31. 13146589
  32. 13146589
  33. 13146589
  34. 13146589
  35. 13146589
  36. 13146589
  37. 13146589
Contact Seller

$11,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,859KM
VIN KNDJP3A52J7894880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,859 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *HEATED SEATS*HEATED STEERING*BACKUP CAM* This 2018 Kia Soul will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models range from 8.49%-9.49% and 2018-2025 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2018 Kia Soul EX for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Kia Soul EX 151,859 KM $11,795 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 194,245 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lincoln Corsair Reserve AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2021 Lincoln Corsair Reserve AWD 98,048 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,795

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2018 Kia Soul