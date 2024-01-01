Menu
<div><span>Daves Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with 4x4, the 3.6 L V-6, back-up camera, blue-tooth, trailer brake, two keys and in great condition. This 2018 RAM 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! </span></div><br /><div><span>All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-c08fc73f-7fff-bc67-a740-1a4e73a4bf5e></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles, with all vehicles safetied and warrantied in-house. Daves Auto is ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.</span></div>

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Additional Features

4x4
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS *No accidents* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS *No accidents* 159,748 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 2500 ST for sale in Dunnville, ON
2014 RAM 2500 ST 222,862 KM $22,350 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 SLT *No accidents* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 RAM 1500 SLT *No accidents* 134,000 KM $31,359 + tax & lic

