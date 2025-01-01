Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *4X4*SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS*NO ACCIDENTS* This 2018 Ram 2500 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-a1325f97-7fff-6078-20af-5e94e42fd4cb></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2018 RAM 2500

48,881 KM

Details Description Features

$32,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 RAM 2500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12542279

2018 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12542279
  2. 12542279
  3. 12542279
  4. 12542279
  5. 12542279
  6. 12542279
  7. 12542279
  8. 12542279
  9. 12542279
  10. 12542279
  11. 12542279
  12. 12542279
  13. 12542279
  14. 12542279
  15. 12542279
  16. 12542279
  17. 12542279
  18. 12542279
  19. 12542279
  20. 12542279
  21. 12542279
  22. 12542279
  23. 12542279
  24. 12542279
  25. 12542279
  26. 12542279
  27. 12542279
  28. 12542279
  29. 12542279
  30. 12542279
Contact Seller

$32,395

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,881KM
VIN 3C6LR5BT7JG247947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 48,881 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *4X4*SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS*NO ACCIDENTS* This 2018 Ram 2500 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Additional Features

4x4
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Trail ADVENTURE~CLEAN CARFAX~1 OWNER~ for sale in Dunnville, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 Trail ADVENTURE~CLEAN CARFAX~1 OWNER~ 110,421 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited ~Accident Free for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited ~Accident Free 237,486 KM $13,395 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Dunnville, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 144,673 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,395

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2018 RAM 2500