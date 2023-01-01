Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

198,169 KM

Details Description Features

$21,350

+ tax & licensing
$21,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$21,350

+ taxes & licensing

198,169KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9787666
  • Stock #: 826245
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV0JW826245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 826245
  • Mileage 198,169 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Certification included!
This Rav4 is equipped with A/C and cruise control on the steering wheel. The black cloth interior features heated power front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, lane departure warning and blind spot monitor. It has AM/FM/CD options as well as bluetooth connectivity. It also comes with fog lights and rear defrost, AWD and an automatic transmission.
This Toyota RAV4 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this Toyota and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear cross traffic alert

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

