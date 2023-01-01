$21,350+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
198,169KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9787666
- Stock #: 826245
- VIN: 2T3RFREV0JW826245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 826245
- Mileage 198,169 KM
Vehicle Description
This Rav4 is equipped with A/C and cruise control on the steering wheel. The black cloth interior features heated power front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, lane departure warning and blind spot monitor. It has AM/FM/CD options as well as bluetooth connectivity. It also comes with fog lights and rear defrost, AWD and an automatic transmission.
This Toyota RAV4 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this Toyota and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear cross traffic alert
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Luggage / Roof Rack
