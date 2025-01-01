$14,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
V6 Launch Edition AWD 7 Pass.
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
177,756KM
VIN 1V2HR2CAXJC508225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 508225
- Mileage 177,756 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 Volkswagen Atlas