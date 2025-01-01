Menu
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

177,756 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

V6 Launch Edition AWD 7 Pass.

12381690

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

V6 Launch Edition AWD 7 Pass.

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,756KM
VIN 1V2HR2CAXJC508225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 508225
  • Mileage 177,756 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2018 Volkswagen Atlas