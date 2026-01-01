$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,251 KM
Vehicle Description
30 year family business with a 4.6 Google rating! *LEATHER*PANO ROOF*HEATED SEATS*HEATED STEERING*7 SEATS* This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include 2 Keys, Backup Camera, Remote Start, and Navigation. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2016 and newer! 2020-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49% and 2016-2019 models range from 8.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for 30 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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866-972-4775