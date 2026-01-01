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<p dir=ltr><span>30 year family business with a 4.6 Google rating! *LEATHER*PANO ROOF*HEATED SEATS*HEATED STEERING*7 SEATS* This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include 2 Keys, Backup Camera, Remote Start, and Navigation. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2016 and newer! </span><span> 2020-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49% and 2016-2019 models range from 8.49%-9.49%.</span><span> All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-6fc3816b-7fff-a612-c431-2d37dc4639ae></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for 30 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

181,251 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Watch This Vehicle
14204075

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

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Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
181,251KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX4JM216885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,251 KM

Vehicle Description

30 year family business with a 4.6 Google rating! *LEATHER*PANO ROOF*HEATED SEATS*HEATED STEERING*7 SEATS* This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include 2 Keys, Backup Camera, Remote Start, and Navigation. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2016 and newer! 2020-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49% and 2016-2019 models range from 8.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for 30 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Additional Features

AWD
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
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$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan