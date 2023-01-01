$21,750+ tax & licensing
2019 Acura TLX
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$21,750
- Stock #: 800317
- VIN: 19UUB3F67KA800317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,287 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner! Certification included! Powered by the 3.5 L V-6.
This Acura is highly equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black interior features heated memory front seats, voice recognition, Onstar, navigation as well as AM/FM/CD options and Sirius radio and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Acura comes with AWD, a sunroof, rear defrost, a rain sensored windshield and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Acura TLX could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
