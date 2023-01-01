Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Acura TLX

194,287 KM

Details Description Features

$21,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2019 Acura TLX

2019 Acura TLX

SH

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Acura TLX

SH

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9567091
  2. 9567091
  3. 9567091
  4. 9567091
  5. 9567091
  6. 9567091
  7. 9567091
  8. 9567091
  9. 9567091
  10. 9567091
  11. 9567091
  12. 9567091
  13. 9567091
  14. 9567091
  15. 9567091
  16. 9567091
  17. 9567091
  18. 9567091
  19. 9567091
  20. 9567091
  21. 9567091
  22. 9567091
  23. 9567091
  24. 9567091
  25. 9567091
  26. 9567091
  27. 9567091
  28. 9567091
  29. 9567091
  30. 9567091
  31. 9567091
  32. 9567091
  33. 9567091
  34. 9567091
  35. 9567091
  36. 9567091
  37. 9567091
  38. 9567091
  39. 9567091
  40. 9567091
  41. 9567091
  42. 9567091
Contact Seller

$21,750

+ taxes & licensing

194,287KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9567091
  • Stock #: 800317
  • VIN: 19UUB3F67KA800317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 800317
  • Mileage 194,287 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Certification included! Powered by the 3.5 L V-6.

This Acura is highly equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black interior features heated memory front seats, voice recognition, Onstar, navigation as well as AM/FM/CD options and Sirius radio and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Acura comes with AWD, a sunroof, rear defrost, a rain sensored windshield and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Acura TLX could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rain Sensing Wipers
Traction Control
Onstar
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Power folding side mirrors
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2019 Acura TLX SH
 194,287 KM
$21,750 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 0 KM
$16,750 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 133,628 KM
$19,350 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory