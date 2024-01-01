$23,795+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT5
*CLEAN CARFAX*
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$23,795
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,000KM
VIN 1GYKNARS3KZ256999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *LEATHER*HEATED SEATS*REMOTE START*BACK-UP CAMERA*POWER SEATS*BLUE-TOOTH* This Gorgeous XT5 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Windows
MOONROOF
Additional Features
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Birds Eye View Camera
Email Dave's Auto Service
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-972-XXXX(click to show)
