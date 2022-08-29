Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

126,039 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,039KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9310843
  Stock #: 189714
  VIN: 2GNAXUEV9K6189714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 189714
  • Mileage 126,039 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! No accidents! Certification included! 

This Equinox is equipped with A/C, and the black interior features heated front seats, power mirrors and windows as well as a back-up camera and an automatic transmission. This 5 passenger Equinox comes with cruise control and AWD. This could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!


It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
5 Passenger
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

