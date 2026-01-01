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<p dir=ltr><span> 30 year family business with a 4.6 Google rating! *4X4*2 KEYS*BACKUP CAM* This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4x4 5.3 L will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2016 and newer! </span><span> 2020-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49% and 2016-2019 models range from 8.49%-9.49%.</span><span> All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-60d4505f-7fff-64ac-d3a2-ca2e56b4e1b9></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for 30 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

184,982 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT ~6 PASS.~LEATHER~

Watch This Vehicle
14455549

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT ~6 PASS.~LEATHER~

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

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Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
184,982KM
VIN 1GCUYDED8KZ345868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,982 KM

Vehicle Description

30 year family business with a 4.6 Google rating! *4X4*2 KEYS*BACKUP CAM* This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4x4 5.3 L will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2016 and newer! 2020-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49% and 2016-2019 models range from 8.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for 30 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Sliding Rear Window
Step Bumper

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

4x4
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Compass Direction
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
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$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500