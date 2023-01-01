$22,399+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,399
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE Plus
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$22,399
+ taxes & licensing
123,153KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9759850
- Stock #: 791882
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2KR791882
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 791882
- Mileage 123,153 KM
Vehicle Description
This Grand Caravan is equipped with A/C and the black cloth interior features a back up camera, navigation, wood trim and 3rd row seating. It also comes with cruise control, heated side mirrors and AM/FM/CD options as well as satellite radio and bluetooth connectivity. This 7 passenger van has rear defrost, a roof rack and an automatic transmission.
All vehicles with XM capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
This Dodge Grand Caravan could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this Dodge van and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
7 PASSENGER
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
3rd / Third Row Seats
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Luggage / Roof Rack
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1