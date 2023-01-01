Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

123,153 KM

Details Description Features

$22,399

+ tax & licensing
$22,399

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$22,399

+ taxes & licensing

123,153KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9759850
  • Stock #: 791882
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2KR791882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 791882
  • Mileage 123,153 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! No accidents! Certification included!
This Grand Caravan is equipped with A/C and the black cloth interior features a back up camera, navigation, wood trim and 3rd row seating. It also comes with cruise control, heated side mirrors and AM/FM/CD options as well as satellite radio and bluetooth connectivity. This 7 passenger van has rear defrost, a roof rack and an automatic transmission.
All vehicles with XM capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
This Dodge Grand Caravan could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this Dodge van and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

7 PASSENGER

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
3rd / Third Row Seats
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Luggage / Roof Rack

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

