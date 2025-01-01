Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *AWD*LEATHER*BACKUP CAM* This is equipped with Heated Seats, Heated Steering, and Pano Sunroof. This 2019 Ford Edge will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 6.99%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-c002b44d-7fff-5919-cb2e-b9f59b0c8347></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2019 Ford Edge

158,435 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Edge

SEL *ACCIDENT FREE*

Watch This Vehicle
12931733

2019 Ford Edge

SEL *ACCIDENT FREE*

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12931733
  2. 12931733
  3. 12931733
  4. 12931733
  5. 12931733
  6. 12931733
  7. 12931733
  8. 12931733
  9. 12931733
  10. 12931733
  11. 12931733
  12. 12931733
  13. 12931733
  14. 12931733
  15. 12931733
  16. 12931733
  17. 12931733
  18. 12931733
  19. 12931733
  20. 12931733
  21. 12931733
  22. 12931733
  23. 12931733
  24. 12931733
  25. 12931733
  26. 12931733
  27. 12931733
  28. 12931733
  29. 12931733
  30. 12931733
  31. 12931733
  32. 12931733
  33. 12931733
  34. 12931733
  35. 12931733
  36. 12931733
  37. 12931733
  38. 12931733
  39. 12931733
  40. 12931733
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,435KM
VIN 2FMPK4J95KBC40946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,435 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *AWD*LEATHER*BACKUP CAM* This is equipped with Heated Seats, Heated Steering, and Pano Sunroof. This 2019 Ford Edge will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 6.99%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL *ACCIDENT FREE* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 Ford Edge SEL *ACCIDENT FREE* 158,435 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline TOURING for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Honda Ridgeline TOURING 206,609 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Ford Escape SEL 241,070 KM $11,359 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2019 Ford Edge