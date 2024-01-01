Menu
A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *LEATHER*PANO-ROOF*HEATED/COOLED SEATS*HEATED STEERING*8 PASSENGER*BLUE-TOOTH*BACK-UP CAMER*. This 2019 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

2019 Ford Expedition

141,258 KM

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX

2019 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,258KM
VIN 1FMJK2AT2KEA45414

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,258 KM

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *LEATHER*PANO-ROOF*HEATED/COOLED SEATS*HEATED STEERING*8 PASSENGER*BLUE-TOOTH*BACK-UP CAMER*. This 2019 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Fog Lights

Power Windows

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2019 Ford Expedition