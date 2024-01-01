Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *3RD ROW SEATING*BACKUP CAM.*COOLED SEATS*HEATED SEATS*NAVIGATION*SUNROOF* This beautiful Explorer will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-3549788d-7fff-44e4-a0c2-7666ce7cb9f3></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2019 Ford Explorer

141,172 KM

Details Description Features

$24,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Explorer

Limited *1 OWNER*NO ACCIDENTS*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Explorer

Limited *1 OWNER*NO ACCIDENTS*

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

Contact Seller

$24,395

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,172KM
VIN 1FM5K8F85KGA77903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,172 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *3RD ROW SEATING*BACKUP CAM.*COOLED SEATS*HEATED SEATS*NAVIGATION*SUNROOF* This beautiful Explorer will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Onstar
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT *1 OWNER*NO ACCIDENTS* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT *1 OWNER*NO ACCIDENTS* 184,549 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Forester CONVENIENCE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 Subaru Forester CONVENIENCE 120,931 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale No accidents! Clean! Cold Air! Solid! for sale in Dunnville, ON
1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale No accidents! Clean! Cold Air! Solid! 124,785 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,395

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Explorer