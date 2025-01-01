Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *** This is F-150 is equipped with Backup Camera, 4WD and 6 passenger seating . This F-150 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include _ Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-facc5c63-7fff-456a-45e6-da2a15e47ca3></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2019 Ford F-150

139,883 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD Low Mileage~Backup

Watch This Vehicle
12563042

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD Low Mileage~Backup

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12563042
  2. 12563042
  3. 12563042
  4. 12563042
  5. 12563042
  6. 12563042
  7. 12563042
  8. 12563042
  9. 12563042
  10. 12563042
  11. 12563042
  12. 12563042
  13. 12563042
  14. 12563042
  15. 12563042
  16. 12563042
  17. 12563042
  18. 12563042
  19. 12563042
  20. 12563042
  21. 12563042
  22. 12563042
  23. 12563042
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,883KM
VIN 1FTEW1E44KFC68393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,883 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *** This is F-150 is equipped with Backup Camera, 4WD and 6 passenger seating . This F-150 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include _ Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2006 Lincoln Zephyr Base Wow! Like New! Luxury! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2006 Lincoln Zephyr Base Wow! Like New! Luxury! 141,903 KM $7,450 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE 4WD Low Mileage, Clean SUV for sale in Dunnville, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 4WD Low Mileage, Clean SUV 141,766 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX AWD, Backup, Heated Seats for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Kia Sportage LX AWD, Backup, Heated Seats 158,680 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2019 Ford F-150