2019 Ford F-150
XL *Certification included*
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
241,608KM
VIN 1FTEX1CB1KFC68558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 241,608 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 28 years! *NO ACCIDENTS*2 KEYS*SATELLITE RADIO* This 2019 Ford F-150 is also equipped with side compartment boxes as well as storage unit in the rear seat. Liftgate equipped as well. This truck will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
