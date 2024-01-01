Menu
A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *SUNROOF*HEATED SEATS*AC*REMOTE START*BACK-UP CAM.* This Civic has brand new rims and tires and will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

2019 Honda Civic

206,350 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

Sport New tires!

2019 Honda Civic

Sport New tires!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,350KM
VIN 2HGFC4B80KH400412

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 206,350 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Auto Start or Remote Start

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
2019 Honda Civic