Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *BACKUP CAM.*AWD*HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF* This 2019 Honda CR-V will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-c709cccc-7fff-e74c-0422-b2263194ec9c></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2019 Honda CR-V

189,398 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda CR-V

EX *1 OWNER*NO ACCIDENTS*

Watch This Vehicle
12005449

2019 Honda CR-V

EX *1 OWNER*NO ACCIDENTS*

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

Contact Seller

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,398KM
VIN 2HKRW2H59KH129829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,398 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *BACKUP CAM.*AWD*HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF* This 2019 Honda CR-V will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT *FORD Serviced!* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT *FORD Serviced!* 154,875 KM $26,359 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE *2 SETS of TIRES!* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE *2 SETS of TIRES!* 165,472 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT *UNDERCOATED* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT *UNDERCOATED* 219,886 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V