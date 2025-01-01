Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *LEATHER*COOLED/HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF*2 KEYS*PANO-ROOF* This Santa Fe is equipped with Heated Seats, Backup Camera, and PDC. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-c35d2d21-7fff-4aed-0c33-f0e5bcb709f9></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

140,472 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

SEL 2.4 AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12731139

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

SEL 2.4 AWD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12731139
  2. 12731139
  3. 12731139
  4. 12731139
  5. 12731139
  6. 12731139
  7. 12731139
  8. 12731139
  9. 12731139
  10. 12731139
  11. 12731139
  12. 12731139
  13. 12731139
  14. 12731139
  15. 12731139
  16. 12731139
  17. 12731139
  18. 12731139
  19. 12731139
  20. 12731139
  21. 12731139
  22. 12731139
  23. 12731139
  24. 12731139
  25. 12731139
  26. 12731139
  27. 12731139
  28. 12731139
  29. 12731139
  30. 12731139
  31. 12731139
  32. 12731139
  33. 12731139
  34. 12731139
  35. 12731139
  36. 12731139
  37. 12731139
  38. 12731139
  39. 12731139
  40. 12731139
  41. 12731139
  42. 12731139
  43. 12731139
  44. 12731139
  45. 12731139
  46. 12731139
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,472KM
VIN 5NMS3CAA5KH031000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,472 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *LEATHER*COOLED/HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF*2 KEYS*PANO-ROOF* This Santa Fe is equipped with Heated Seats, Backup Camera, and PDC. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2014 Kia Rio5 EX for sale in Dunnville, ON
2014 Kia Rio5 EX 223,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.4 AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.4 AWD 140,472 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD 128,067 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe