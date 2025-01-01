$19,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
SEL 2.4 AWD
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
SEL 2.4 AWD
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,472KM
VIN 5NMS3CAA5KH031000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,472 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 28 years! *LEATHER*COOLED/HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF*2 KEYS*PANO-ROOF* This Santa Fe is equipped with Heated Seats, Backup Camera, and PDC. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
2014 Kia Rio5 EX 223,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.4 AWD 140,472 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD 128,067 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dave's Auto Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-972-XXXX(click to show)
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe