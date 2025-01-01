Menu
<p dir=ltr><span>A family business of 28 years! *RWD*BACKUP CAM*2 KEYS* This 2019 Ram 1500 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-e060b93c-7fff-2d9e-5f2a-0af53bcdc22d></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

194,245 KM

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,245KM
VIN 1C6RR6GTXKS633457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 633457
  • Mileage 194,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

