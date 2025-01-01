Menu
A family business of 28 years! *4X4*REMOTE START*HEATED SEATS* This is equipped with Heated Steering Wheel, Backup Camera, and Bluetooth. This 2019 Ram 2500 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models range from 8.49%-9.49% and 2018-2025 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

2019 RAM 2500

207,569 KM

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn Crew Cab SWB 4WD

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,569KM
VIN 3C6UR5DJ8KG720787

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,569 KM

A family business of 28 years! *4X4*REMOTE START*HEATED SEATS* This is equipped with Heated Steering Wheel, Backup Camera, and Bluetooth. This 2019 Ram 2500 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models range from 8.49%-9.49% and 2018-2025 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Power Windows

Child Safety Locks

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$36,995

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2019 RAM 2500