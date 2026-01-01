Menu
<p dir=ltr><span>44 DEALER SERVICE RECORDS! *LEATHER*SUNROOF*HEATED SEATS*4X4*HEATED STEERING*AND MUCH MORE!* This 2019 Ram 2500 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include Vented Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Two Keys, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, and Rear Heated Seats. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2018 models range from 8.49%-9.49% and 2019-2026 models range from as low as 6.79%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-a319dc1d-7fff-9f3b-1a29-45d906c72073></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2019 RAM 2500

268,288 KM

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 2500

Power Wagon FULLY LOADED

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
268,288KM
VIN 3C6TR5EJ9KG568514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 268,288 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Power folding side mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

4x4
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Single Owner
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775

$31,995

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2019 RAM 2500