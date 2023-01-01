$42,995+ tax & licensing
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2019 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
Location
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
78,347KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This fully equipped Toyota Highlander features a leather with wood trim interior, heated & cooled front seats, memory front seats, parking assist and navigation. It is equipped with front and rear A/C, cruise control and AM/FM/CD options as well as satellite radio. It also comes with fog lights and rear defrost, AWD and an automatic transmission.
All vehicles with XM capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
This Highlander could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this Toyota and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Self Parking / Park Assist
