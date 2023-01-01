Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

78,347 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

78,347KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10075605
  • Stock #: 969555
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFHXKS969555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 969555
  • Mileage 78,347 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! No accidents! Certification included!
This fully equipped Toyota Highlander features a leather with wood trim interior, heated & cooled front seats, memory front seats, parking assist and navigation. It is equipped with front and rear A/C, cruise control and AM/FM/CD options as well as satellite radio. It also comes with fog lights and rear defrost, AWD and an automatic transmission.
All vehicles with XM capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
This Highlander could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this Toyota and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Self Parking / Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

