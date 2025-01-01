Menu
A family business of 28 years! *AWD*LEATHER*HEATED SEATS*2 SETS of TIRES*2 KEYS* This is beautiful Highlander is also equipped with a Backup Camera, Sunroof, Blue-tooth and 3rd Row Seating. This 2019 Toyota Highlander will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

2019 Toyota Highlander

160,287 KM

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD V6 *2 SETS OF TIRES*

12770087

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD V6 *2 SETS OF TIRES*

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,287KM
VIN 5TDJZRFH3KS566505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,287 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *AWD*LEATHER*HEATED SEATS*2 SETS of TIRES*2 KEYS* This is beautiful Highlander is also equipped with a Backup Camera, Sunroof, Blue-tooth and 3rd Row Seating. This 2019 Toyota Highlander will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Winter Tires
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

MOONROOF

Additional Features

AWD
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2019 Toyota Highlander