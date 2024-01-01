Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *BLUE-TOOTH*BACK-UP CAM.*AC*POWER WINDOWS*. This Jetta will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-49dbe3ae-7fff-410e-5674-558cd96ac369></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

180,600 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T SE 8A

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T SE 8A

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11407510
  2. 11407510
  3. 11407510
  4. 11407510
  5. 11407510
  6. 11407510
  7. 11407510
  8. 11407510
  9. 11407510
  10. 11407510
  11. 11407510
  12. 11407510
  13. 11407510
  14. 11407510
  15. 11407510
  16. 11407510
  17. 11407510
  18. 11407510
  19. 11407510
  20. 11407510
  21. 11407510
  22. 11407510
  23. 11407510
  24. 11407510
  25. 11407510
  26. 11407510
  27. 11407510
  28. 11407510
  29. 11407510
  30. 11407510
  31. 11407510
  32. 11407510
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,600KM
VIN 3VWC57BU6KM009239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,600 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *BLUE-TOOTH*BACK-UP CAM.*AC*POWER WINDOWS*. This Jetta will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE 8A for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE 8A 180,600 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 173,298 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Outback 2.5I Premium for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Subaru Outback 2.5I Premium 210,900 KM $14,759 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta