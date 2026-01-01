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<p dir=ltr><span> 30 year family business with a 4.6 Google rating! *LEATHER*4X4*BACKUP CAM*REMOTE START*PANO ROOF* This 2020 Ford F-150 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2016 and newer! </span><span> 2020-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49% and 2016-2019 models range from 8.49%-9.49%.</span><span> All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-20ea6fde-7fff-397d-1f46-6d0f5b1cc75d></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for 30 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2020 Ford F-150

318,787 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD ~CLEAN CARFAX~

Watch This Vehicle
14441536

2020 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD ~CLEAN CARFAX~

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

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Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
318,787KM
VIN 1FTEW1E45LFC68758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 318,787 KM

Vehicle Description

30 year family business with a 4.6 Google rating! *LEATHER*4X4*BACKUP CAM*REMOTE START*PANO ROOF* This 2020 Ford F-150 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2016 and newer! 2020-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49% and 2016-2019 models range from 8.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for 30 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2020 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD ~CLEAN CARFAX~ 318,787 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
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Buy From Home Available

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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2020 Ford F-150