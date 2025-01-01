Menu
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *NO ACCIDENTS*BACKUP CAM*SATELLITE RADIO* This 2020 GMC Sierra will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-561437c1-7fff-5fa0-edbb-429006b2660c></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

181,957 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Base Long Box 2WD ~No Accidents~

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Base Long Box 2WD ~No Accidents~

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,957KM
VIN 3GTN8AEHXLG262143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 181,957 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *NO ACCIDENTS*BACKUP CAM*SATELLITE RADIO* This 2020 GMC Sierra will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Base Long Box 2WD ~No Accidents~
181,957 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
