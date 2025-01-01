Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *SUNROOF*BACKUP CAM*HEATED SEATS* This is equipped with Remote Start, Bluetooth, and 2 Keys. This 2020 Honda Ridgeline will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-594f0996-7fff-b6cb-7195-360804d47799></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2020 Honda Ridgeline

156,749 KM

Details Description Features

$31,395

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Honda Ridgeline

Sport AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12630732

2020 Honda Ridgeline

Sport AWD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12630732
  2. 12630732
  3. 12630732
  4. 12630732
  5. 12630732
  6. 12630732
  7. 12630732
  8. 12630732
  9. 12630732
  10. 12630732
  11. 12630732
  12. 12630732
  13. 12630732
  14. 12630732
  15. 12630732
  16. 12630732
  17. 12630732
  18. 12630732
  19. 12630732
  20. 12630732
  21. 12630732
  22. 12630732
  23. 12630732
  24. 12630732
  25. 12630732
  26. 12630732
  27. 12630732
  28. 12630732
  29. 12630732
  30. 12630732
  31. 12630732
  32. 12630732
  33. 12630732
  34. 12630732
Contact Seller

$31,395

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,749KM
VIN 5FPYK3F16LB501308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,749 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *SUNROOF*BACKUP CAM*HEATED SEATS* This is equipped with Remote Start, Bluetooth, and 2 Keys. This 2020 Honda Ridgeline will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2020 Honda Ridgeline Sport AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2020 Honda Ridgeline Sport AWD 156,749 KM $31,395 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape Hybrid SE AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2022 Ford Escape Hybrid SE AWD 77,800 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Ridgeline AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2022 Honda Ridgeline AWD 164,537 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,395

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2020 Honda Ridgeline