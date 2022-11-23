Menu
2020 Hyundai Accent

77,975 KM

Details Description

$20,750

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

SE 5-Door

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

77,975KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9416752
  Stock #: 106503
  VIN: 3KPC25A62LE106503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with blue-tooth, AC, heated seats and in next to new condition. This 2020 Hyundai Accent will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

