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<p dir=ltr><span>30 year family business with a 4.6 Google rating! *LEATHER*SUNROOF*HEATED SEATS*7 SEATS* This 2022 Hyundai Palisade will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include 2 keys, backup camera, heated steering, and cooled seats. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2016 and newer! </span><span> 2020-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49% and 2016-2019 models range from 8.49%-9.49%.</span><span> All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-752065c3-7fff-cc55-2192-b1bb6042926a></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for 30 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

173,924 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

SEL AWD Leather, Carplay

Watch This Vehicle
14210243

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

SEL AWD Leather, Carplay

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

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Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
173,924KM
VIN KM8R3DHE7LU073302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,924 KM

Vehicle Description

30 year family business with a 4.6 Google rating! *LEATHER*SUNROOF*HEATED SEATS*7 SEATS* This 2022 Hyundai Palisade will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include 2 keys, backup camera, heated steering, and cooled seats. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2016 and newer! 2020-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49% and 2016-2019 models range from 8.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for 30 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
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$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2020 Hyundai PALISADE