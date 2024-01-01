$55,995+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 3500
Tradesman *NO ACCIDENTS*4x4*
2020 RAM 3500
Tradesman *NO ACCIDENTS*4x4*
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,500KM
VIN 3C63RRGL2LG300511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,500 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *4x4*BACK-UP CAM.*LEATHER*FIFTH WHEEL* This 2020 RAM 3500 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Push Button Start
Exterior
tinted windows
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Seating
6 PASSENGER
Additional Features
4x4
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
2020 RAM 3500