<div><span>Daves Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with 2 keys, a back-up camera, heated seats, blue-tooth and All-wheel drive. This RAV4 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the remaining factory Toyota warranty of 60 months/100,000 kms, whichever comes first. In service date of July 16, 2020. (Factory powertrain coverage ending July 16, 2025 or after 100,000 kms) Additional trusted Powertrain warranties as well as factory warranty top-ups/continuations available as well offered by Lubrico. Financing available on this RAV4!</span></div><br /><div><span>All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.</span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles, all vehicles safetied and warrantied in-house. Daves Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-43f09195-7fff-ffb5-b018-a9a2f3e06460><br><br></span></div>

2020 Toyota RAV4

57,700 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

LE

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,700KM
Used
VIN 2T3B1RFV2LW109623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 109623
  • Mileage 57,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-XXXX

866-972-4775

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2020 Toyota RAV4