$30,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
57,700KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3B1RFV2LW109623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 109623
- Mileage 57,700 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with 2 keys, a back-up camera, heated seats, blue-tooth and All-wheel drive. This RAV4 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the remaining factory Toyota warranty of 60 months/100,000 kms, whichever comes first. In service date of July 16, 2020. (Factory powertrain coverage ending July 16, 2025 or after 100,000 kms) Additional trusted Powertrain warranties as well as factory warranty top-ups/continuations available as well offered by Lubrico. Financing available on this RAV4!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles, all vehicles safetied and warrantied in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles, all vehicles safetied and warrantied in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Seating
5 Passenger
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L 191,895 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2015 Acura TLX Tech *34 Service Records* 167,528 KM $14,359 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE 125,597 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Dave's Auto Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Call Dealer
866-972-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2020 Toyota RAV4