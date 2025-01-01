Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *AWD*1 OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX* This is equipped with Back up Camera, Cruise Control, and A/C. This 2021 Buick Encore will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include Heated Seats, Pano Sunroof, and PDC. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-6a20f3aa-7fff-4832-bad1-106d56a61b68></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2021 Buick Encore GX

45,148 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Buick Encore GX

Select AWD ~One Owner~No Accidents~

Watch This Vehicle
12378189

2021 Buick Encore GX

Select AWD ~One Owner~No Accidents~

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12378189
  2. 12378189
  3. 12378189
  4. 12378189
  5. 12378189
  6. 12378189
  7. 12378189
  8. 12378189
  9. 12378189
  10. 12378189
  11. 12378189
  12. 12378189
  13. 12378189
  14. 12378189
  15. 12378189
  16. 12378189
  17. 12378189
  18. 12378189
  19. 12378189
  20. 12378189
  21. 12378189
  22. 12378189
  23. 12378189
  24. 12378189
  25. 12378189
  26. 12378189
  27. 12378189
  28. 12378189
  29. 12378189
  30. 12378189
  31. 12378189
  32. 12378189
  33. 12378189
  34. 12378189
  35. 12378189
  36. 12378189
  37. 12378189
  38. 12378189
  39. 12378189
  40. 12378189
  41. 12378189
  42. 12378189
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,148KM
VIN KL4MMESL0MB047656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,148 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *AWD*1 OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX* This is equipped with Back up Camera, Cruise Control, and A/C. This 2021 Buick Encore will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include Heated Seats, Pano Sunroof, and PDC. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2009 Chevrolet Express Commercial Cutaway LS 3500 for sale in Dunnville, ON
2009 Chevrolet Express Commercial Cutaway LS 3500 62,808 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Qashqai SV One Owner!! No Accidents!! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2020 Nissan Qashqai SV One Owner!! No Accidents!! 54,865 KM $23,000 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Mustang V6 CONVERTIBLE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2012 Ford Mustang V6 CONVERTIBLE 112,753 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2021 Buick Encore GX