Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *2 KEYS*REMOTE START*HEATED SEATS*BLUE-TOOTH* This 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include Cruise control, AC and 13 Chev. dealer service records. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-421da689-7fff-5271-612d-c446d625257f></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

54,708 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LS *GM DEALER SERVICED*

Watch This Vehicle
12625824

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LS *GM DEALER SERVICED*

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12625824
  2. 12625824
  3. 12625824
  4. 12625824
  5. 12625824
  6. 12625824
  7. 12625824
  8. 12625824
  9. 12625824
  10. 12625824
  11. 12625824
  12. 12625824
  13. 12625824
  14. 12625824
  15. 12625824
  16. 12625824
  17. 12625824
  18. 12625824
  19. 12625824
  20. 12625824
  21. 12625824
  22. 12625824
  23. 12625824
  24. 12625824
  25. 12625824
  26. 12625824
  27. 12625824
  28. 12625824
  29. 12625824
  30. 12625824
  31. 12625824
  32. 12625824
  33. 12625824
  34. 12625824
  35. 12625824
  36. 12625824
  37. 12625824
  38. 12625824
  39. 12625824
  40. 12625824
  41. 12625824
  42. 12625824
  43. 12625824
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,708KM
VIN 2GNAXSEV5M6140212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 140212
  • Mileage 54,708 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *2 KEYS*REMOTE START*HEATED SEATS*BLUE-TOOTH* This 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include Cruise control, AC and 13 Chev. dealer service records. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Se Hybrid for sale in Dunnville, ON
2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Se Hybrid 66,913 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS *GM DEALER SERVICED* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS *GM DEALER SERVICED* 54,708 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Touring Leather, Alloys and Moonroof! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Honda Civic Touring Leather, Alloys and Moonroof! 226,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2021 Chevrolet Equinox