<p dir=ltr><span>A family business of 28 years! *NO ACCIDENTS*LEATHER*PANO-ROOF*CARPLAY*8 SEATER*FAM-CAM*WIRELESS CHARGE*AND MUCH MORE!* This 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Limited will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include 2 Keys, Power Doors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Heated Rear Seats, Backup Cam, Fam Cam, and Bluetooth. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models range from 8.49%-9.49% and 2018-2025 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-42dc0a1c-7fff-dbf4-5f91-fc52460d05ff></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

Used
88,000KM
VIN 2C4RC1GG5MR527194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Power folding side mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Onstar

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Charger

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Seating

Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Additional Features

Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
Power Folding Seats
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Birds Eye View Camera

