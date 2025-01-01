Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *HYBRID*AWD*BLUE-TOOTH*HEATED SEATS*.</span><span> This 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD Hybrid still has factory warranty till June 4, 2026 and will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include Alloy wheels, Air conditioning and power windows. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-2c98dd6a-7fff-ba39-77fb-aa70005b6e11></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2021 Ford Escape

66,913 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Escape

Hybrid Se Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle
12625827

2021 Ford Escape

Hybrid Se Hybrid

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12625827
  2. 12625827
  3. 12625827
  4. 12625827
  5. 12625827
  6. 12625827
  7. 12625827
  8. 12625827
  9. 12625827
  10. 12625827
  11. 12625827
  12. 12625827
  13. 12625827
  14. 12625827
  15. 12625827
  16. 12625827
  17. 12625827
  18. 12625827
  19. 12625827
  20. 12625827
  21. 12625827
  22. 12625827
  23. 12625827
  24. 12625827
  25. 12625827
  26. 12625827
  27. 12625827
  28. 12625827
  29. 12625827
  30. 12625827
  31. 12625827
  32. 12625827
  33. 12625827
  34. 12625827
  35. 12625827
  36. 12625827
  37. 12625827
  38. 12625827
  39. 12625827
  40. 12625827
  41. 12625827
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,913KM
VIN 1FMCU9BZ4MUA72296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A72296
  • Mileage 66,913 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *HYBRID*AWD*BLUE-TOOTH*HEATED SEATS*. This 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD Hybrid still has factory warranty till June 4, 2026 and will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include Alloy wheels, Air conditioning and power windows. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Se Hybrid for sale in Dunnville, ON
2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Se Hybrid 66,913 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS *GM DEALER SERVICED* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS *GM DEALER SERVICED* 54,708 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Touring Leather, Alloys and Moonroof! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Honda Civic Touring Leather, Alloys and Moonroof! 226,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2021 Ford Escape