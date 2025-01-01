$37,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Ford F-150
XLT ~1 OWNER~NO ACCIDENTS!
2021 Ford F-150
XLT ~1 OWNER~NO ACCIDENTS!
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,800KM
VIN 1FTFW1E52MFC53021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,800 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 28 years! *BACKUP CAM.*HEATED SEATS*BACK-UP CAM.*APPLE CARPLAY*ANDROID AUTO*4x4*5.0 L*TRAILER BRAKE*NAVIGATION* This F150 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include power driver's seat, Blind Spot Assist, and Satellite Radio Sirius. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
tinted windows
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Safety
Onstar
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Microsoft SYNC
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
2021 Ford F-150 XLT ~1 OWNER~NO ACCIDENTS! 99,800 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT No Accidents!! 184,523 KM $25,359 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfinder S ~1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS! 135,030 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dave's Auto Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-972-XXXX(click to show)
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2021 Ford F-150