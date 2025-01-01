Menu
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *BACKUP CAM.*HEATED SEATS*BACK-UP CAM.*APPLE CARPLAY*ANDROID AUTO*4x4*5.0 L*TRAILER BRAKE*NAVIGATION* This F150 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include power drivers seat, Blind Spot Assist, and Satellite Radio Sirius. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span><br><br><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2021 Ford F-150

99,800 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XLT ~1 OWNER~NO ACCIDENTS!

2021 Ford F-150

XLT ~1 OWNER~NO ACCIDENTS!

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,800KM
VIN 1FTFW1E52MFC53021

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,800 KM

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Safety

Onstar

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Microsoft SYNC
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

2021 Ford F-150