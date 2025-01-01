Menu
A family business of 28 years! *4X4*BACKUP CAM*HEATED SEATS* This is equipped with Satellite Radio Sirius, Cruise Control, and Remote Start. This 2021 GMC Sierra will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

236,502 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation 3.0L DuraMax Diesel.

12457941

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation 3.0L DuraMax Diesel.

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
236,502KM
VIN 3GTU9CET6MG375033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2021 GMC Sierra 1500