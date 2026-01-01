Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr><span>A family business of 28 years! *LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAV* This 2021 Honda CRV Touring will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include Heated Seats, 2 Keys, Backup Camera, and Remote Start. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2018 models range from 8.49%-9.49% and 2019-2026 models range from as low as 6.79%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-aacc5a10-7fff-4d4f-5e25-3f50c2decd2d></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2021 Honda CR-V

128,420 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda CR-V

Touring Leather~AWD~NAVI~PANO-ROOF~

Watch This Vehicle
13500668

2021 Honda CR-V

Touring Leather~AWD~NAVI~PANO-ROOF~

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 13500668
  2. 13500668
  3. 13500668
  4. 13500668
  5. 13500668
  6. 13500668
  7. 13500668
  8. 13500668
  9. 13500668
  10. 13500668
  11. 13500668
  12. 13500668
  13. 13500668
  14. 13500668
  15. 13500668
  16. 13500668
  17. 13500668
  18. 13500668
  19. 13500668
  20. 13500668
  21. 13500668
  22. 13500668
  23. 13500668
  24. 13500668
  25. 13500668
  26. 13500668
  27. 13500668
  28. 13500668
  29. 13500668
  30. 13500668
  31. 13500668
  32. 13500668
  33. 13500668
  34. 13500668
  35. 13500668
  36. 13500668
  37. 13500668
  38. 13500668
  39. 13500668
  40. 13500668
  41. 13500668
  42. 13500668
  43. 13500668
  44. 13500668
  45. 13500668
  46. 13500668
  47. 13500668
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,420KM
VIN 2HKRW2H9XMH209565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,420 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAV* This 2021 Honda CRV Touring will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include Heated Seats, 2 Keys, Backup Camera, and Remote Start. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2018 models range from 8.49%-9.49% and 2019-2026 models range from as low as 6.79%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
Fully loaded
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Birds Eye View Camera
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Base Crew Cab Long Box 4WD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Base Crew Cab Long Box 4WD 262,600 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 Ford Edge SEL 150,000 KM $17,395 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Dunnville, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 219,363 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2021 Honda CR-V