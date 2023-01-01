$5,995+ tax & licensing
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2021 Kawasaki KLX230 F
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
1KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10155234
- Stock #: P01133
- VIN: MH4LXCF16MJP01133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # P01133
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure with the remarkable 2021 Kawasaki KLX230 R Dirtbike, now available at an incredible price of just $5,995. Designed to ignite your passion for off-roading, this impressive machine combines power, agility, and durability to conquer any terrain with ease.
With its sleek and aggressive styling, the KLX230 R demands attention right from the start. Its sturdy frame, reinforced by Kawasaki's renowned engineering, ensures exceptional stability and control, allowing you to push your limits and take on even the toughest trails.
Equipped with a high-performance 233cc air-cooled four-stroke engine, the KLX230 R delivers a thrilling burst of power, perfectly balanced for both beginner and experienced riders. Experience the exhilaration of swift acceleration and seamless gear transitions as you navigate through dirt tracks and conquer challenging obstacles.
Thanks to its long-travel suspension system and exceptional ground clearance, the KLX230 R effortlessly glides over rocks, bumps, and uneven terrain, offering a smooth and comfortable ride. Tackle steep inclines and descents with confidence, as the bike's nimble handling and responsive braking provide you with total command in any situation.
Safety is always a top priority, and Kawasaki has equipped the KLX230 R with advanced features to keep you protected. The lightweight chassis and efficient braking system ensure precise control, while the durable off-road tires provide outstanding traction for superior grip on all surfaces.
Not only does the KLX230 R deliver incredible performance, but it also offers convenience and versatility. The electric start system allows for hassle-free ignition, while the generous fuel capacity ensures you can explore further without interruptions. Additionally, the bike's ergonomic design and comfortable seating position enhance your riding experience, making every adventure a joyous one.
Don't miss this opportunity to own the 2021 Kawasaki KLX230 R Dirtbike at an unbeatable price of just $5,995. Experience the thrill of off-roading like never before and make unforgettable memories with every ride. Visit our showroom today and unleash your passion for adventure with the incredible KLX230 R.
