2021 Kawasaki KLX230 F

Listing ID: 10155234

10155234 Stock #: P01133

P01133 VIN: MH4LXCF16MJP01133

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Fuel Type Gasoline

Stock # P01133

Mileage 1 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.