$27,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2021 Nissan Rogue
2021 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
93,977KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10408701
- Stock #: 677776
- VIN: 5N1AT3AA7MC677776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 677776
- Mileage 93,977 KM
Vehicle Description
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1