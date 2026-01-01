Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr><span>A family business of 28 years! *4X4*LEATHER*SUNROOF* This 2021 Toyota 4Runner will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, and 2 Keys. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2018 models range from 8.49%-9.49% and 2019-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-021bee95-7fff-12c5-bf0d-e628719dcf30></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2021 Toyota 4Runner

92,737 KM

Details Description

$47,599

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota 4Runner

TRD OFF-ROAD PREMIUM 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
13488491

2021 Toyota 4Runner

TRD OFF-ROAD PREMIUM 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 13488491.776224322?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25545
  2. 13488491
  3. 13488491
  4. 13488491
  5. 13488491
  6. 13488491
  7. 13488491
  8. 13488491
  9. 13488491
  10. 13488491
  11. 13488491
  12. 13488491
  13. 13488491
  14. 13488491
  15. 13488491
  16. 13488491
  17. 13488491
  18. 13488491
  19. 13488491
  20. 13488491
  21. 13488491
  22. 13488491
  23. 13488491
  24. 13488491
  25. 13488491
  26. 13488491
  27. 13488491
  28. 13488491
  29. 13488491
  30. 13488491
  31. 13488491
  32. 13488491
  33. 13488491
  34. 13488491
  35. 13488491
  36. 13488491
  37. 13488491
  38. 13488491
  39. 13488491
  40. 13488491
  41. 13488491
  42. 13488491
  43. 13488491
Contact Seller

$47,599

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,737KM
VIN JTERU5JR4M5900457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,737 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *4X4*LEATHER*SUNROOF* This 2021 Toyota 4Runner will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, and 2 Keys. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2018 models range from 8.49%-9.49% and 2019-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck Ext. Cab 2WD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2021 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck Ext. Cab 2WD 154,748 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 140,580 KM $29,795 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge ST-LINE *SINGLE OWNER*NO ACCIDENTS* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2022 Ford Edge ST-LINE *SINGLE OWNER*NO ACCIDENTS* 97,155 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,599

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2021 Toyota 4Runner