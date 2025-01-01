Menu
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *AWD*NO ACCIDENTS* This is equipped with Backup Camera, Heated Seats, and Cruise Control. This 2021 Toyota Rav4 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-41162673-7fff-7f6d-a1de-1c4da4d97027></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2021 Toyota RAV4

130,914 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

LE ~NO ACCIDENTS~

12389184

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE ~NO ACCIDENTS~

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,914KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV4MW201656

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,914 KM

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2021 Toyota RAV4