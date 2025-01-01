$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,723KM
VIN 1V2FE2CA4MC201981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,723 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line is the top-tier trim of the Atlas Cross Sport lineup, offering a sportier design with the optional R-Line package, the more powerful 3.6L V6 engine, and a standard 8-inch touchscreen with navigation. Key features include unique R-Line styling, premium amenities like a panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, and advanced driver-assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist. This 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include Navigation, Cooled Seats, and Cruise. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 6.99%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
AWD
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Birds Eye View Camera
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
2021 Volkswagen Atlas