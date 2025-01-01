Menu
A family business of 28 years! *NO ACCIDENTS*BACKUP CAM*2 KEYS***HOLIDAY CLOSURE: Daves Auto will be closed for a family holiday from Saturday July 26 until Monday August 4, we will resume our regular hours Tuesday August 5. Please email sales@davesauto.ca with any of your questions. Thank you for your understanding*** This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

127,336 KM

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Work Crew Cab Short Box 4WD

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Work Crew Cab Short Box 4WD

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,336KM
VIN 2GC4YLE76N1235435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,336 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *NO ACCIDENTS*BACKUP CAM*2 KEYS***HOLIDAY CLOSURE: Daves Auto will be closed for a family holiday from Saturday July 26 until Monday August 4, we will resume our regular hours Tuesday August 5. Please email sales@davesauto.ca with any of your questions. Thank you for your understanding*** This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$41,995

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500