<p dir=ltr><span>A family business of 28 years! *4X4*HEATED SEATS*BACKUP CAM* This 2022 Ford F-150 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include Remote Start, Navigation, and Bluetooth. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2018 models range from 8.49%-9.49% and 2019-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-f986fa16-7fff-646a-3852-48e2f73e12cd></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2022 Ford F-150

100,172 KM

Details Description

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT

13501262

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,172KM
VIN 1FTFW1E86NKD62147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,172 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2022 Ford F-150